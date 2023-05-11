Bangor’s Rally Comes Up Short – Falls to Messalonskee 5-4

The Bangor Rams spotted Messalonskee an 2-0 lead in the 1st inning and tried to play catch-up all night, falling just short and losing to the Eagles 5-4 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, on Wednesday, May 10th.

Messalonskee outhit Bangor 10-3.

Jack Hammond and Michael Achorn each had 3 hits for Messalonskee. Jacob Love had a double. Garrett Card, Brenden Roderick, and Dennis Martin each singled.

Garrett Giguere went 3.0 innings for Messalonskee allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 4. Cash Bizier came on for middle relief, going 1.2 innings and allowed 3 unearned runs. He struck out and walked 4. Jacob Love pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing 1 hit, striking out 7.

Jack Schuck, Yates Emerson and Scott Socobasin singled for the Rams.

Kyle Johnson started for Bangor, and went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. He struck out and walked 2. Chase Swartz came on, and wasn't able to retire a batter, being charged with 2 runs. Teddy Stephenson struck out 2 in the 5th and Harrison Tapley finished the game, going 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits but holding Messalonskee scoreless. He struck out 1.

Bangor is now 4-4. They travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Friday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 5-2. They travel to Turner to play the Leavitt Hornets on Friday, May 12th at 4 p.m.

