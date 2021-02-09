The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the courts, on the ice and on the slopes.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Simon Allen, Central

The junior shooting guard scored 30 points in a 68-65 win over Guilford, including 13 points in the final quarter and the game-winning 3-pointer with a couple seconds left in the game.

Olivia Rand, John Bapst Memorial High School

Olivia Rand, a junior, is Captain of the John Bapst Women's Alpine Ski Team. Between Friday, January 29 and Friday February 5, Olivia won 3 separate ski races hosted at Hermon Mt Ski Area. The first two races were Giant Slaloms, and the final race was a Slalom, which Olivia won by more than 7 seconds - in a sport where races can be won or lost by hundreds of a second. She is a two-time recipient of the Bapst Alpine Spirit Award for her sportsmanship and enthusiasm, and last year was the women's MVP. Even more remarkable, is that she is this consistent and successful in only her 3rd year of ski racing. Olivia is a High Honors student, and also a standout on the field hockey and softball fields for John Bapst.

Timur Sabic, Maine Central Institute

The senior had a big week with 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steal in a win over Foxcroft. He had 25 points 5 rebounds 8 assists 4 steals in a win over Waterville, and 19 points 11 assists and 6 rebounds in a loss to Dexter.

If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week , you can do so here.