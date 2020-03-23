Bar Harbor & Acadia Officials Ask You To Stay Home

With VERY limited services and amenities available on Mount Desert Island, officials there have done something that's very odd for this time of year, asking those from away to think twice before crossing the Narrows.

As more and more businesses close and the CDC discourages gatherings of 10 or more because of the spread of COVID-19, both the Bar Harbor Town Council and Acadia National Park officials are strongly discouraging visiting at this time.

From the Bar Harbor Maine website: "The Bar Harbor Town Council appreciates our visitor and tourist-based businesses, BUT at this time we recommend that everyone stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. The town’s tourist services such as food and bathroom facilities are very limited."

From an Acadia National Park post via Facebook today: "The health and safety of Acadia’s visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for this pandemic includes social distancing. We are concerned that recent visitation patterns have been in violation of CDC recommendations."

To discourage Park visitation, the Facebook post went on to explain how everything from the Park Loop Road to the bathrooms are closed.