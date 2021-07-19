Baseball Black Bears Next Step After MLB Draft

UMaine baseball coach Nick Derba joined The Morning Line to look at how the Bears season led to the MLB draft results.

He heard a lot from the Giants but was surprised San Francisco took UMaine ace Nick Sinacola in the 7th round, and he explains why.

If this was a typical draft he expected Alex McKenney would be picked, and was not surprised when the Hampden Academy grad was one of the first players in America signed to a free agent contract.

After a couple of Black Bears leave Orono and head to the pros what does that do to the UMaine program, Coach Nick Derba answers that question and more.

You can listen to it all again here.