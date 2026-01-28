Maine High School Girls and Boys Basketball and Hockey Scores – January 27
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 27th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 55 Hodgdon 20
- Bangor 83 Mt. Blue 19
- Bangor Christian 41 Penobscot Valley 33
- Brewer 51 Brunswick 23
- Cape Elizabeth 50 Waynflete 17
- Cheverus 63 Portland 27
- Cony 60 Lawrence 49
- Dexter 65 Penquis Valley 2
- Dirigo 103 Boothbay 46
- Freeport 44 Fryeburg Academy 31
- Gardiner 58 Leavitt 19
- GSA 51 Narraguagus 26
- Gorham 64 Falmouth 22
- Hampden Academy 40 Skowhegan 28
- Katahdin 36 Van Buren 28
- Lewiston 69 Oxford Hills 20
- Lincoln Academy 36 Medomak Valley 34
- Machias 87 Jonesport-Beals 55
- Madawaska 48 Easton 20
- MCI 30 Waterville 27
- Maranacook 58 Madison 27
- Marshwood 43 Scarborough 37
- Morse 58 Winslow 42
- Mount Ararat 59 Camden Hills 47
- MDI 56 Hermon 50
- North Haven 48 Greenville 42
- Oak Hill 47 Monmouth Academy 41
- Old Orchard Beach 62 NYA 26
- Orono 59 Houlton 22
- Presque Isle 58 Fort Kent 17
- Sanford 55 Massabesic 28
- Schenck 37 Central 32
- South Portland 57 Kennebunk 27
- Stearns 73 Lee Academy 46
- Sumner 64 Bucksport 39
- Temple Academy 46 Richmond 29
- Thornton Academy 47 Noble 27
- Traip Academy 45 Sacopee Valley 24
- Wells 53 Poland 47
- Westbrook 56 Deering 49
- Windham 52 Bonny Eagle 20
- Yarmouth 32 Lake Region 26
- York 55 Greely 49
Boys Basketball
- Bangor 60 Mt. Blue 51
- Bonny eagle 83 Windham 75
- Brewer 58 Messalonskee 52
- Camden Hills 59 Mt. Ararat 53
- Cape Elizabeth 72 Waynflete 67
- Cheverus 58 Portland 57
- Cony 78 Lawrence 53
- Dexter 39 Penquis Valley 33
- Edward Little 65 Brunswick 61
- Erskine Academy 54 Mount View 46
- Freeport 42 Fryeburg Academy 32
- Gardiner 58 Leavitt 40
- Gorham 56 Falmouth 49
- Hampden Academy 57 Skowhegan 44
- Hodgdon 75 Ashland 21
- Katahdin 64 Van Buren 34
- Lewiston 70 Oxford Hills 31
- Machias 65 Woodland 50
- Madawaska 70 Easton 52
- Medomak Valley 58 Lincoln Academy 51
- Morse 52 Winslow 44
- Nokomis 61 Belfast 43
- Old Orchard Beach 44 NYA 41
- Orono 78 Houlton 31
- Penobscot Valley 35 Calais 33
- Poland 67 Wells 56
- Richmond 59 Temple Academy 38
- Sacopee Valley 67 Traip Academy 61
- Sanford 104 Massabesic 30
- Schenck 68 Piscataquis 29
- South Portland 67 Kennebunk 47
- Thornton Academy 83 Noble 32
- Washington Academy 54 GSA 38
- Waterville 39 MCI 35
- Yarmouth 59 Lake Region 41
- York 65 Greely 35
Girls Hockey
- Gorham 8 York Coop 0
Boys Hockey
- No games reported
