Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 27th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 55 Hodgdon 20

Bangor 83 Mt. Blue 19

Bangor Christian 41 Penobscot Valley 33

Brewer 51 Brunswick 23

Cape Elizabeth 50 Waynflete 17

Cheverus 63 Portland 27

Cony 60 Lawrence 49

Dexter 65 Penquis Valley 2

Dirigo 103 Boothbay 46

Freeport 44 Fryeburg Academy 31

Gardiner 58 Leavitt 19

GSA 51 Narraguagus 26

Gorham 64 Falmouth 22

Hampden Academy 40 Skowhegan 28

Katahdin 36 Van Buren 28

Lewiston 69 Oxford Hills 20

Lincoln Academy 36 Medomak Valley 34

Machias 87 Jonesport-Beals 55

Madawaska 48 Easton 20

MCI 30 Waterville 27

Maranacook 58 Madison 27

Marshwood 43 Scarborough 37

Morse 58 Winslow 42

Mount Ararat 59 Camden Hills 47

MDI 56 Hermon 50

North Haven 48 Greenville 42

Oak Hill 47 Monmouth Academy 41

Old Orchard Beach 62 NYA 26

Orono 59 Houlton 22

Presque Isle 58 Fort Kent 17

Sanford 55 Massabesic 28

Schenck 37 Central 32

South Portland 57 Kennebunk 27

Stearns 73 Lee Academy 46

Sumner 64 Bucksport 39

Temple Academy 46 Richmond 29

Thornton Academy 47 Noble 27

Traip Academy 45 Sacopee Valley 24

Wells 53 Poland 47

Westbrook 56 Deering 49

Windham 52 Bonny Eagle 20

Yarmouth 32 Lake Region 26

York 55 Greely 49

Boys Basketball

Bangor 60 Mt. Blue 51

Bonny eagle 83 Windham 75

Brewer 58 Messalonskee 52

Camden Hills 59 Mt. Ararat 53

Cape Elizabeth 72 Waynflete 67

Cheverus 58 Portland 57

Cony 78 Lawrence 53

Dexter 39 Penquis Valley 33

Edward Little 65 Brunswick 61

Erskine Academy 54 Mount View 46

Freeport 42 Fryeburg Academy 32

Gardiner 58 Leavitt 40

Gorham 56 Falmouth 49

Hampden Academy 57 Skowhegan 44

Hodgdon 75 Ashland 21

Katahdin 64 Van Buren 34

Lewiston 70 Oxford Hills 31

Machias 65 Woodland 50

Madawaska 70 Easton 52

Medomak Valley 58 Lincoln Academy 51

Morse 52 Winslow 44

Nokomis 61 Belfast 43

Old Orchard Beach 44 NYA 41

Orono 78 Houlton 31

Penobscot Valley 35 Calais 33

Poland 67 Wells 56

Richmond 59 Temple Academy 38

Sacopee Valley 67 Traip Academy 61

Sanford 104 Massabesic 30

Schenck 68 Piscataquis 29

South Portland 67 Kennebunk 47

Thornton Academy 83 Noble 32

Washington Academy 54 GSA 38

Waterville 39 MCI 35

Yarmouth 59 Lake Region 41

York 65 Greely 35

Girls Hockey

Gorham 8 York Coop 0

Boys Hockey

No games reported

Get our free mobile app