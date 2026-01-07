Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores &#8211; January 6

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 6th.

Girl's Basketball

  • Ashland 47 Van Buren 32
  • Bangor 42 Ellsworth 35
  • Brunswick 51 Oxford Hills 28
  • Bucksport 46 MCI 32
  • Carrebec 49 Madison 44
  • Cheverus 48 Gorham 44
  • Cony 62 Hermon 54
  • Dirigo 79 Telstar 18
  • Edward Little 80 Messalonskee 52
  • Erskine Academy 56 Winslow 38
  • Gray-New Gloucester 48 Mt. Ararat 47
  • Hampden Academy 54 MDI 26
  • Hodgdon 59 Washburn 24
  • Kennebunk 50 Bonny Eagle 35
  • Lake Region 41 Fryeburg Academy 36
  • Leavitt 67 Mt. Blue 45
  • Lewiston 36 Greely 34
  • Marshwood 44 Portland 34
  • Massabesic 42 Falmouth 27
  • Morse 44 Freeport 39
  • Mount Abram 38 Buckfield 30
  • Mount View 68 Hall-Dale 29
  • Oak Hill 51 Waynflete 31
  • Oceanside 68 Nokomis 50
  • Old Town 64 Brewer 22
  • Pine Tree Academy 33 Rangeley Lakes 25
  • Presque Isle 61 Houlton 29
  • South Portland 39 Thornton Academy 34
  • Valley 73 Forest Hills 21
  • Windham 46 Scarborough 33
  • Yarmouth 42 Lincoln Academy 34
  • York 52 Cape Elizabeth 28

Boy's Basketball

  • Belfast 57 John Bapst 47
  • Boothbay 60 North Yarmouth Academy 32
  • Brunswick 67 Oxford Hills 40
  • Bucksport 50 MCI 36
  • Cheverus 56 Gorham 54
  • Dexter 66 GSA 56
  • Edward Little 56 Messalonskee 45
  • Ellsworth 66 Bangor 62
  • Erskine Academy 47 Winslow 37
  • Fort Fairfield 70 Southern Aroostook 30
  • Dirigo 70 Telstar 56
  • Hermon 60 Cony 47
  • Hodgdon 80 Washburn 50
  • Jonesport-Beals 59 Shead 54
  • Kennebunk 60 Bonny Eagle 48
  • Lake Region 61 Fryeburg Academy 43
  • Leavitt 54 Mt. Blue 40
  • Lewiston 61 Greely 40
  • Lisbon 65 Sacopee Valley 64
  • Machias 59 Calais 36
  • Maranacook 76 Mountain Valley 54
  • Morse 50 Freeport 38
  • Mt. Abram 99 Buckfield 37
  • Mt. Ararat 62 Gray-New Gloucester 51
  • Oak Hill 73 Waynflete 65
  • Oceanside 66 Nokomis 46
  • Old Orchard Beach 52 Winthrop 37
  • Pine Tree Academy 100 Rangeley Lakes 49
  • Piscataquis 45 Greenville 27
  • Presque Isle 88 Houlton 27
  • Sanford 87 Westbrook 59
  • Schenck 62 Lee Academy 41
  • South Porland 48 Thornton Academy 44
  • Stearns 62 Penobscot valley 59
  • Traip Academy 47 Wells 40
  • Woodland 80 Narraguagus 64
  • Valley 90 Forest Hills 79
  • Van Buren 69 Ashland 37
  • Yarmouth 72 Lincoln Academy 43
  • York 72 Cape Elizabeth 42

Girl's Hockey

  • York Coop 3 Falmouth/Scarborough 0

Boy's Hockey

  • Hampden Academy 2 Messalonskee 1
  • Kennebunk/Wells Coop 8 Greely 1
