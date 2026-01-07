Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 6th.

Girl's Basketball

Ashland 47 Van Buren 32

Bangor 42 Ellsworth 35

Brunswick 51 Oxford Hills 28

Bucksport 46 MCI 32

Carrebec 49 Madison 44

Cheverus 48 Gorham 44

Cony 62 Hermon 54

Dirigo 79 Telstar 18

Edward Little 80 Messalonskee 52

Erskine Academy 56 Winslow 38

Gray-New Gloucester 48 Mt. Ararat 47

Hampden Academy 54 MDI 26

Hodgdon 59 Washburn 24

Kennebunk 50 Bonny Eagle 35

Lake Region 41 Fryeburg Academy 36

Leavitt 67 Mt. Blue 45

Lewiston 36 Greely 34

Marshwood 44 Portland 34

Massabesic 42 Falmouth 27

Morse 44 Freeport 39

Mount Abram 38 Buckfield 30

Mount View 68 Hall-Dale 29

Oak Hill 51 Waynflete 31

Oceanside 68 Nokomis 50

Old Town 64 Brewer 22

Pine Tree Academy 33 Rangeley Lakes 25

Presque Isle 61 Houlton 29

South Portland 39 Thornton Academy 34

Valley 73 Forest Hills 21

Windham 46 Scarborough 33

Yarmouth 42 Lincoln Academy 34

York 52 Cape Elizabeth 28

Boy's Basketball

Belfast 57 John Bapst 47

Boothbay 60 North Yarmouth Academy 32

Brunswick 67 Oxford Hills 40

Bucksport 50 MCI 36

Cheverus 56 Gorham 54

Dexter 66 GSA 56

Edward Little 56 Messalonskee 45

Ellsworth 66 Bangor 62

Erskine Academy 47 Winslow 37

Fort Fairfield 70 Southern Aroostook 30

Dirigo 70 Telstar 56

Hermon 60 Cony 47

Hodgdon 80 Washburn 50

Jonesport-Beals 59 Shead 54

Kennebunk 60 Bonny Eagle 48

Lake Region 61 Fryeburg Academy 43

Leavitt 54 Mt. Blue 40

Lewiston 61 Greely 40

Lisbon 65 Sacopee Valley 64

Machias 59 Calais 36

Maranacook 76 Mountain Valley 54

Morse 50 Freeport 38

Mt. Abram 99 Buckfield 37

Mt. Ararat 62 Gray-New Gloucester 51

Oak Hill 73 Waynflete 65

Oceanside 66 Nokomis 46

Old Orchard Beach 52 Winthrop 37

Pine Tree Academy 100 Rangeley Lakes 49

Piscataquis 45 Greenville 27

Presque Isle 88 Houlton 27

Sanford 87 Westbrook 59

Schenck 62 Lee Academy 41

South Porland 48 Thornton Academy 44

Stearns 62 Penobscot valley 59

Traip Academy 47 Wells 40

Woodland 80 Narraguagus 64

Valley 90 Forest Hills 79

Van Buren 69 Ashland 37

Yarmouth 72 Lincoln Academy 43

York 72 Cape Elizabeth 42

Girl's Hockey

York Coop 3 Falmouth/Scarborough 0

Boy's Hockey

Hampden Academy 2 Messalonskee 1

Kennebunk/Wells Coop 8 Greely 1

