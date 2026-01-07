Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – January 6
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, January 6th.
Girl's Basketball
- Ashland 47 Van Buren 32
- Bangor 42 Ellsworth 35
- Brunswick 51 Oxford Hills 28
- Bucksport 46 MCI 32
- Carrebec 49 Madison 44
- Cheverus 48 Gorham 44
- Cony 62 Hermon 54
- Dirigo 79 Telstar 18
- Edward Little 80 Messalonskee 52
- Erskine Academy 56 Winslow 38
- Gray-New Gloucester 48 Mt. Ararat 47
- Hampden Academy 54 MDI 26
- Hodgdon 59 Washburn 24
- Kennebunk 50 Bonny Eagle 35
- Lake Region 41 Fryeburg Academy 36
- Leavitt 67 Mt. Blue 45
- Lewiston 36 Greely 34
- Marshwood 44 Portland 34
- Massabesic 42 Falmouth 27
- Morse 44 Freeport 39
- Mount Abram 38 Buckfield 30
- Mount View 68 Hall-Dale 29
- Oak Hill 51 Waynflete 31
- Oceanside 68 Nokomis 50
- Old Town 64 Brewer 22
- Pine Tree Academy 33 Rangeley Lakes 25
- Presque Isle 61 Houlton 29
- South Portland 39 Thornton Academy 34
- Valley 73 Forest Hills 21
- Windham 46 Scarborough 33
- Yarmouth 42 Lincoln Academy 34
- York 52 Cape Elizabeth 28
Boy's Basketball
- Belfast 57 John Bapst 47
- Boothbay 60 North Yarmouth Academy 32
- Brunswick 67 Oxford Hills 40
- Bucksport 50 MCI 36
- Cheverus 56 Gorham 54
- Dexter 66 GSA 56
- Edward Little 56 Messalonskee 45
- Ellsworth 66 Bangor 62
- Erskine Academy 47 Winslow 37
- Fort Fairfield 70 Southern Aroostook 30
- Dirigo 70 Telstar 56
- Hermon 60 Cony 47
- Hodgdon 80 Washburn 50
- Jonesport-Beals 59 Shead 54
- Kennebunk 60 Bonny Eagle 48
- Lake Region 61 Fryeburg Academy 43
- Leavitt 54 Mt. Blue 40
- Lewiston 61 Greely 40
- Lisbon 65 Sacopee Valley 64
- Machias 59 Calais 36
- Maranacook 76 Mountain Valley 54
- Morse 50 Freeport 38
- Mt. Abram 99 Buckfield 37
- Mt. Ararat 62 Gray-New Gloucester 51
- Oak Hill 73 Waynflete 65
- Oceanside 66 Nokomis 46
- Old Orchard Beach 52 Winthrop 37
- Pine Tree Academy 100 Rangeley Lakes 49
- Piscataquis 45 Greenville 27
- Presque Isle 88 Houlton 27
- Sanford 87 Westbrook 59
- Schenck 62 Lee Academy 41
- South Porland 48 Thornton Academy 44
- Stearns 62 Penobscot valley 59
- Traip Academy 47 Wells 40
- Woodland 80 Narraguagus 64
- Valley 90 Forest Hills 79
- Van Buren 69 Ashland 37
- Yarmouth 72 Lincoln Academy 43
- York 72 Cape Elizabeth 42
Girl's Hockey
- York Coop 3 Falmouth/Scarborough 0
Boy's Hockey
- Hampden Academy 2 Messalonskee 1
- Kennebunk/Wells Coop 8 Greely 1
Get our free mobile app
Maine Laws Taking Effect On January 1st, 2026
These new Maine laws will go into effect on January 1st, 2026