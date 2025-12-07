Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores – December 6
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 6th.
Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores promptly!
Girl's Basketball
- Bangor 52 Brunswick 35
- Ellsworth 55 Caribou 29
- Forest Hills 31 Vinalhaven 25
- Fort Fairfield 39 Van Buren 28
- Gray-New Gloucester 60 Freeport 28
- Hampden Academy 71 Oxford Hills 16
- John Bapst 79 Fort Kent 20
- Lee Academy 64 Searsport 22
- Machias 50 Deer Isle-Stonington 35
- Old Town 42 Presque Isle 34
- Orono 52 Bucksport 29
- Skowhegan 41 Brewer 31
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor 54 Brunswick 46
- Caribou 58 Ellsworth 57
- Forest Hills 46 Vinalhaven 44
- Fort Fairfield 75 Van Burren 12
- Fort Kent 68 John Bapst 56
- Gray-New Gloucester 66 Freeport 51
- Hampden Academy 51 Oxford Hills 38
- Lee Academy 61 Searsport 45
- Machias 101 Deer Isle-Stonington 23
- Mattanawcook Academy 67 Dexter 35
- MDI 81 Washington Academy 45
- Orono 45 Bucksport 34
- Piscataquis 57 Schenck 48
- Presque Isle 67 Old Town 47
Girl's Ice Hockey
- Black Tigers 5 Blue Devils 2
- Brunswick 2 Portland 0
- Penobscot Pioneers 4 York 2
- Red Hornets 3 Cheverus 0
Boy's Ice Hockey
- Blue Devils 4 Cony 3
- Cheverus 2 Hampden Academy 1
- Kents Hill 5 Portland 4
- Scarborough 4 Falmouth 2
