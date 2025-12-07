Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, December 6th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores promptly!

Girl's Basketball

Bangor 52 Brunswick 35

Ellsworth 55 Caribou 29

Forest Hills 31 Vinalhaven 25

Fort Fairfield 39 Van Buren 28

Gray-New Gloucester 60 Freeport 28

Hampden Academy 71 Oxford Hills 16

John Bapst 79 Fort Kent 20

Lee Academy 64 Searsport 22

Machias 50 Deer Isle-Stonington 35

Old Town 42 Presque Isle 34

Orono 52 Bucksport 29

Skowhegan 41 Brewer 31

Boy's Basketball

Bangor 54 Brunswick 46

Caribou 58 Ellsworth 57

Forest Hills 46 Vinalhaven 44

Fort Fairfield 75 Van Burren 12

Fort Kent 68 John Bapst 56

Gray-New Gloucester 66 Freeport 51

Hampden Academy 51 Oxford Hills 38

Lee Academy 61 Searsport 45

Machias 101 Deer Isle-Stonington 23

Mattanawcook Academy 67 Dexter 35

MDI 81 Washington Academy 45

Orono 45 Bucksport 34

Piscataquis 57 Schenck 48

Presque Isle 67 Old Town 47

Girl's Ice Hockey

Black Tigers 5 Blue Devils 2

Brunswick 2 Portland 0

Penobscot Pioneers 4 York 2

Red Hornets 3 Cheverus 0

Boy's Ice Hockey

Blue Devils 4 Cony 3

Cheverus 2 Hampden Academy 1

Kents Hill 5 Portland 4

Scarborough 4 Falmouth 2

