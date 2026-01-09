Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Thursday January 8
Here are the Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 8th.
Girl's Basketball
- Biddeford 61 Deering 28
- Camden Hills 62 Oxford Hills 17
- Central Aroostook 75 East Grand 23
- Easton 47 Washburn 27
- Foxcroft Academy 38 John Bapst 30
- Freeport 37 Brunswick 32
- Gorham 54 Noble 14
- Greely 39 Lake Region 31
- Hampden Academy 76 Ellsworth 38
- Hodgdon 38 Fort Fairfield 37
- Katahdin 31 Ashland 24
- Lewiston 47 Messalonskee 38
- Madison 43 Winthrop 33
- Mount Abram 67 Boothbay 28
- Mount Ararat 78 Mt. Blue 20
- MDI 77 Belfast 38
- Oceanside 77 Lincoln Academy 24
- Penquis Valley 40 Lee Academy 26
- Pine Tree Academy 45 Telstar 40
- Sanford 60 Thornton Academy 46
- Scarborough 41 Massabesic 30
- Searsport 20 Islesboro 12
- Southern Aroostook 57 Van Buren 21
- South Portland 66 Portland 37
- Temple Academy 30 Greenville 30
- Westbrook 53 Kennebunk 28
- Wisdom 52 Madawaska 19
- York 53 Gray-New Gloucester 37
Boy's Basketball
- Bonny Eagle 72 Cheverus 47
- Brunswick 70 Freeport 39
- Calais 56 Sumner 40
- Caribou 60 Fort Kent 51
- Central Aroostook 90 East Grand 23
- Easton 64 Washburn 51
- Falmouth 56 Marshwood 21
- Foxcroft Academy 83 Dexter 38
- Gorham 68 Noble 40
- Hodgdon 57 Fort Fairfield 53
- Jonesport-Beals 50 Woodland 49
- Katahdin 89 Ashland 13
- Lake Region 66 Greely 57
- Lewiston 70 Messalonskee 44
- Machias 96 Narraguagus 35
- Madawaska 88 Wisdom 39
- MCI 50 Central 44
- Monmouth Academy 64 North Yarmouth Academy 24
- Mount Blue 64 Mt. Ararat 42
- Penobscot Valley 56 Penquis Valley 19
- Pine Tree Academy 71 Telstar 50
- Sanford 75 Thornton Academy 60
- Scarborough 83 Massabesic 45
- Searsport 50 Islesboro 45
- Southern Aroostook 67 Van Buren 40
- Temple Academy 36 Greenville 20
- Westbrook 54 Kennebunk 45
- York 68 Gray-New Gloucester 40
- Valley 74 Piscataquis 32
Girl's Hockey
- Penobscot Pioneers 4 Blue Devils 1
Boy's Hockey
- Kennebunk/Wells Coop 8 Portland Coop 1
- Thornton Academy 13 Trail Blazers 2
