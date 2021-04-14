Ben Guite Named U-Maine Hockey Interim Head Coach

Former-Black Bear Ben Guite has been promoted to the position of interim Head Coach for the University of Maine hockey team according to the University.

Guite has served as an assistant coach with the Black Bears since 2013 and spent the last six seasons as the Associate Head Coach on the late Red Gendron's staff.

The University was left devastated by the unexpected passing of Gendron last Friday at the age of 63, leaving a massive void in the program, not only with the position of Head Coach but more importantly with those close to Gendron.

Guite, who has been tabbed to lead the team through this trying time, spent four years in Orono as a player from 1996-2000 and served as an assistant captain on the '99 National Championship squad.

The Montreal-native scored Maine's opening goal in the '99 National Title Game vs. New Hampshire and tallied 47 goals and 49 assists in 146 games as a Black Bear.

After joining Gendron's staff in his first year on campus, Gendron said of Guite, "As a player here at Maine, he was an extraordinary leader and national champion, combined with excellence in both the community and his academic endeavors. He had an exceptional professional career and now he returns to the program that he loves as deeply as any Maine hockey player who’s ever played here.”

Guite played professionally for 13 seasons after graduating from UMaine, including five seasons in the NHL. He made his debut with the Boston Bruins during the 2005-06 playing in a single game. Guite played for the Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators during parts of five seasons and appeared in 175 games. He scored 19 goals and had 26 assists during his NHL career.

Listen to Guite's introductory press conference on Wednesday below -