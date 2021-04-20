Ben Guite Remembers Red, Talks Personal Vision For Maine Hockey

University of Maine Hockey Interim Head Coach Ben Guite joined The Drive on Tuesday for the first time since being elevated to the position.

In what has been a difficult two weeks for all involved with the program, Guite credited the late Red Gendron for preparing his staff and putting them in a position to succeed while guiding Maine hockey into the future.

Guite said he believes the program can get back to being a contender on a yearly basis, and that the pieces are not too far off from being in place to make that happen. He also noted that he fully intends to work to remove the interim tag and be the guy on the bench for the Black Bears come late-October/early-November.