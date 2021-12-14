‘Best Home Court In The North’ – Quarterfinals

Over 3100 votes have helped reduce the field from 32 schools down to eight.

Yesterday's Round of 16 featured several close matchups. Here are the full results -

#1 Machias def. #16 Central Aroostook, 55.6%-44.4%.

#2 Jonesport-Beals def. #15 MDI, 54.7%-45.3%

#3 Brewer def. #14 Southern Aroostook, 51.6%-48.4%

#4 Bangor def. #13 Mattanawcook Academy, 62.1%-37.9%

#12 Houlton def. #5 Ellsworth, 59.5%-40.5%

#11 Hampden Academy def. #6 Caribou, 53.7%-46.3%

#10 Hermon def. #7 George Stevens Academy, 64%-36%

#8 Old Town def. #9 Penobscot Valley, 55.9%-44.1%

Now it's time to get to voting in today's QF matchups and help your school advance one step closer to the title!