Big East Basketball Honor Roll for Week 4

In addition to selecting the Big East Basketball Girls and Boys Player of the Week, the Conference publishes the Honor Roll, a list of noteworthy achievements during the week. Here's the Big East Basketball Honor Roll for Week 4

Girls Basketball

  • Addison Atherton - Ellsworth -2 games, 22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals
  • Bella Bowden - Hermon - 2 games, 31 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal
  • Sadie Campbell - Hermon - 2 games, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals
  • Veronica Chichetto - Hermon - 2 games, 25 points, 20 rebounds, 2 steals
  • Georgianna Curtis - 2 games, 30 points, 13 rebounds, 7 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks
  • Saige Evans - Old Town - 2 games, 29 points, 24 rebounds, 9 steals, 2 assists
  • Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth - 2 games, 34 points, 20 rebounds, 12 steals
  • Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle - 2 games, 26 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists
  • Sophie Neville - Orono - 2 games, 22 points, 20 rebounds
  • Abby Radel - Ellsworth - 2 games, 41 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
  • Jetta Shook - Bucksport - 2 games, 30 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 11 steals

Boys Basketball

  • Brayden Brown - Old Town - 2 games, 55 points, 16 rebounds, 8 steals
  • Emmitt Byther - Old Town - 3 games, 42 points, 29 reboundds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
  • Chance Mercier - Ellsworth - 2 games, 50 points, 22 rebounds, 8 assists, 8 steals
  • Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy - 2 games, 26 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals
  • Tristan Robbins - Caribou - 2 games, 28 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals
  • Kaymen Sargent - Caribou - 2 games, 35 points, 6 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
