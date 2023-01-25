Big East Basketball Week 6 Honor Roll

Big East Basketball Week 6 Honor Roll

Photo Chris Popper

In addition to announcing the Big East Girls and Boys Player of the Week the Big East released their Honor Roll, a list of players that had an outstanding week, that deserve recognition!

Here is the Week 6 Honor Roll!

Girls

  • Ainsley Caron - Caribou - 2 games, 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 9 steals
  • Sadie Campbell - Hermon - 2 games , 26 points, 6 steals
  • Bella Bowden - Hermon - 2 games, 24 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals
  • Jayden Schoppe - John Bapst - 2 games, 29 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
  • Clair Gaetani - John Bapst - 2 games, 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 10 steals
  • Anna Smith - John Bapst - 2 games, 21 points, 1 rebound, 7 assists, 1 steal
  • Anna Jeandreau - Presque Isle - 1 game, 21 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 8 assists
  • Abby Radel - Ellsworth - 1 game, 18 points, 3 rebound, 3 steals
  • Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 1 game, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals
  • Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth - 1 game, 14 points, 10 rebounds

Boys

  • Tristan Robbins - Caribou - 2 games, 33 points, 22 rebounds, 9 assists
  • Wesley LaPointe - Caribou - 2 games, 27 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy - 2 game, 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals
  • Pierce Walston - Orono - 2 games, 40 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 7 steals
  • Carson Ellis - Old Town - 2 games, 27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals
  • Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle - 1 game, 31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
  • Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth - 2 games, 20 points, 13 rebounds
