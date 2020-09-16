Big Ten Changes Course, Will Play Fall Football After All

(AP) The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Less than five weeks after the conference announced it would push football and other fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, the conference changed course.

The Big Ten plans to begin its season the weekend of October 24 with an eight-game schedule for each team. The Big Ten says its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports.

Back in August, the conference voted to postpone fall sports.

There are 14 teams in the Big 10 Football Conference. They include

Ohio State

Michigan

Nebraska

Penn State

Illinois

Northwestern

Iowa

Purdue

Minnesota

Maryland

Wisconsin

Indiana

Rutgers

Michigan State