Maine Softball Picks Up 1st Win of the Season Splitting Doubleheader with Delaware

The Maine Black Bear Softball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, splitting a doubleheader with the Delaware Hens, on Friday, March 1st. Maine won the 1st game 5-4 before dropping the 2nd 7-0.

Game 1

Maine jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. With the game tied at 4-4 in the top of the 7th, Madison Hand pinch-hit and line a double to left, scoring Krista Francia for the game-winner.

Hand and Caitlyn Fallon each had a double in the game. Kenney Burns was 2-3 a the plate.

In the circle, Isabelle True started for Maine and went 3.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, walking 4. Ava Zettlemoyer came on in relief and went 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 4. Kaly Thomas picked up the winning, pitching the final 1.1 innings. She didn't allow a hit, walking 2 and striking out 2 batters.

Game 2

In the 2nd game, Maine managed only 4 hits, and committed 3 errors in the field.

Katie Jo Moery was 2-3 at the plate. Keira Inman and Kyli Hernandez each singled. Keira Inman swiped a pair of bases

Caitlyn Fallon took the loss for Maine in the circle. She went 4.1 innings, allowing 10 hits and 7 runs. She walked 2 and struck out 4. Alysen Rieth pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and walking 1.

Maine is now 1-9 on the season. The Black Bears play Fairfield University on Saturday, March 2nd at 4 p.m. and conclude the Blue Hen Invitational on Sunday morning, March 3rd with a game against Bucknell University.

Maine travels to Fort Collins, Colorado next weekend to play 5 games, with a pair of games against Idaho State and Colorado State and a single game with Drake University.

Maine opens America East Conference play on Saturday, March 23rd with a 3-game weekend at the University of Maryland - Baltimore College. The Black Bears have their 1st home game on Saturday, March 30 when they will play a doubleheader with the University of Albany with games at Noon and 2 p.m.