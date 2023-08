Black Bear Field Hockey Team Ranked #2 in America East

The Maine Black Bear's Field Hockey Team have been ranked #2 in the America East preseason poll, released on Thursday, August 10th.

Last year the Black Bears finished 1st in America East with a perfect 8-0 record. They were upset in the semifinals, losing to Stanford.

The Black Bears begin play on August 17th. in a game against Stonehill College at Lowell.

2023 America East Pre-Season Poll

University of Albany - 64 (8 1st place votes) Maine - 51 Stanford - 50 New Hampshire -38 UMass Lowell - 33 (1 1st place vote) Vermont - 32 California - 31 UC Davis - 15 Bryant - 10

Here's the Black Bear's Schedule

Thursday August 17 vs. Stonehill College at Lowell 3 p.m.

Saturday August 19 vs. Merrimack 1 p.m.

Friday August 25 vs Boston College 1 p.m.

Sunday August 28 vs. Providence 1 p.m.

Friday September 1 vs. Boston University 2 p.m.

Sunday September 3 vs. Ohio University 12 noon

Friday September 8 vs. Northwestern 2 p.m.

Sunday September 10 vs. University of Massachusetts 1 p.m.

Friday September 15 vs. UC Davis 3 p.m.

Sunday September 17 vs. Stanford 12 noon

Friday September 22 vs. UMass Lowell 4 p.m.

Friday September 29 at University of Albany

Sunday October 1 at Hofstra University

Friday October 6 vs. Bryant University 3 p.m.

Sunday October 8 at Quinnipiac University

Friday October 13 at University of New Hampshire 2 p.m.

Sunday October 15 vs. Fairfield University 12 noon

Friday October 20 at University of Vermonth

Sunday October 22 vs. Northeastern University 1 p.m.

Sunday October 29 vs. University of California 12 noon