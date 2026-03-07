The Maine Softball Team lost a pair of games on Friday, March 6th in Pocatello, Idaho, playing in the Orange and Black Classic. They lost to Southern Utah 10-1 and then to Idaho State 12-4.

Game 1 Loss to Southern Utah 10-1

Maine was outhit 11-4 and fell to Southern Utah 10-1 in 5 innings.

Alysen Rieth started for Maine in the circle and allowed 4 hits and 3 runs, all earned in an inning. She walked 2 and didn't strike out a batter. Taking the loss, Rieth is now 2-5. Hannah Hipwell cam on in relief, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, all earned in 3.0 innings. She struck out 1 and walked 1. Kyla Brogan pitched part of the 5th inning, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 1.

Alli Goetz had a double for Maine. Maggie Helms, Morgan Pool and Annika Shearer each had a single for the Black Bears.

Game 2 Loss to Idaho State 12-4

Maine was outhit 10-3 and fell 12-4 in 5 innings.

Ava Zettlemoyer started in the circle for the Black Bears. She went 3.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 9 runs, 8 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 4. Taking the loss, Zettlemoyer is now 1-2. Sage Soares came on in relief and allowed 3 hits and 3 runs in 2/3 of an inning. She walked 2 and struck out 1.

Keira Inman and Eviana Robles each had a double while Francesca Guerrera hit a 3-run homer in the 5th inning. It was her 3rd homer of the season. Madison Hand also singled.

Maine is now 4-12 and will play 2 games on Saturday. They play Southern Utah again at 1 p.m and Idaho State at 5:30 p.m.