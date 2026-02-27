The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Albany 60-59 on Thursday, February 26th at The Pit as Adrianna Smith scored with 2 seconds left to give the Black Bears the win.

Albany had taken the lead with 11 seconds left to play, 59-58 on a 3-point basket by Delanie Hill. After a timeout, Smith missed a layup with 5 seconds left to play but got the rebound and the basket for the win.

Smith ended the game with 20 points and 8 rebounds, playing 39 of the 40 minutes. She had 12 assists and 3 steals.

February 26, 2026 Photo Maine Athletics February 26, 2026 Photo Maine Athletics loading...

Coach Amy Vachon played her starting 5 most of the game. Asta Blauenfeldt played 40 minutes and scored 13 points. Sarah Talon played 37 minutes and scored 12 points. Lala Woods played 38 minutes and scored 10 points and Olivia Alvarez played 39 minutes and scored 5 points.

Maine shot 41.7 percent from the field and were 7-19 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 3-8 from the free throw line.

Albany was led by Martina Borellas who had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Great Danes shot 46.4 percent from the field and were 4-17 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 3-4 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 16-12 overall and 11-4 in America East. Albany is 14-14 overall and 4-11 in America East.

The Black Bears will host Binghamton on Saturday, February 28th at 1 p.m. in the last regular season home game. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket if you can't be at the game. Join Don Shields for the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.

Maine will host an American East Quarterfinal on Thursday, March 5th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

America East Standings as of Friday morning February 27

Vermont 13-3 Maine 11-4 Binghamton 10-5 UMBC 10-6 NJIT 8-7 Bryant 8-8 Albany 4-11 New Hampshire 3-12 UMass Lowell 2-13