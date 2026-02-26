The Maine Baseball Team fell to the Charlotte Niners 9-4 on Wednesday, February 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte led 8-0 before Maine plated 4 runs in the top of the 7th.

The Black Bears had 9 hits in the game, while the Niners had 10.

Maine was led by Quinn Murphy and Shane Andrus who were each 2-3, with a pair of singles. JuJu Stevens was 1-4 with a double and a run driven in. Albert De La Rosa, Hunter St. Denis, Will Barter, and Nic Pepe each had a single. Hunter St. Denis drove in 2 runs, and Albert De La Rosa had 1 RBI.

Erik Swenson took the loss for Maine, and is 0-1. He went 1.2 innings, allowing 2 runs, both earned. He walked 5 and didn't strike out a batter. Pierce Friedman pitched 1.1 innings allowing a hit and striking out 1.Marshall Loch pitched 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Rex Hauser pitched the 6th inning, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. Sebastian Holt pitched the 7th inning allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1. Jack Donlin pitched the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Maine is now 2-7 while Charlotte improves to 5-3.

Maine plays a 3-game series at Winthrop University on Friday, February 27th at 3 p.m., on Saturday the 28th at 2 p.m. and Sunday March 1st at 1 p.m.