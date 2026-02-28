The Maine Hockey Team shutout Northeastern 4-0 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Friday, February 27th

Owen Fowler put Maine up 1-0 with 8:44 left to play in the 1st Period, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Sully Scholle.

Fowler lit the lamp again with 6:56 in the 2nd Period, scoring an unassisted short-handed goal.

Maine then scored 2 power play goals in the 2nd Period. Brandon Holt scored with 8:42 left to play, assisted by Miguel Marques and Josh Nadeau and then Josh Nadeau scored with 7:22 left, assisted by Marques and goalie Mathis Rousseau.

Maine was 2-5 on the power play, while Northeastern was 0-4.

Maine outshot Northeastern 46-25.

Mathis Rousseau had 25 saves in net for the Black Bears.

Maine is now 17-12-3 overall and 11-10-1 in Hockey East. Northeastern is 15-16-1 overall and 10-12-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday, February 28th at 7 p.m. in Lowell, Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast on 95.7 WWMJ. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Maine ends the regular season at Vermont on Saturday, March 7th at 7 p.m.

Hockey East Standings as of Saturday, February 28th

1. Providence 48

2. Boston College 39

3. UConn 37

4. Massachusetts 35

5. Maine 33

T6 Boston University and Northeastern 32

8. Merrimack 29

9. New Hampshire 26

10. UMass Lowell 25

11. Vermont 21