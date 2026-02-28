Maine Hockey Blanks Northeastern 4-0 in Portland
The Maine Hockey Team shutout Northeastern 4-0 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Friday, February 27th
Owen Fowler put Maine up 1-0 with 8:44 left to play in the 1st Period, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Sully Scholle.
Fowler lit the lamp again with 6:56 in the 2nd Period, scoring an unassisted short-handed goal.
Maine then scored 2 power play goals in the 2nd Period. Brandon Holt scored with 8:42 left to play, assisted by Miguel Marques and Josh Nadeau and then Josh Nadeau scored with 7:22 left, assisted by Marques and goalie Mathis Rousseau.
Maine was 2-5 on the power play, while Northeastern was 0-4.
Maine outshot Northeastern 46-25.
Mathis Rousseau had 25 saves in net for the Black Bears.
Maine is now 17-12-3 overall and 11-10-1 in Hockey East. Northeastern is 15-16-1 overall and 10-12-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday, February 28th at 7 p.m. in Lowell, Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast on 95.7 WWMJ. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.
Maine ends the regular season at Vermont on Saturday, March 7th at 7 p.m.
Hockey East Standings as of Saturday, February 28th
- 1. Providence 48
- 2. Boston College 39
- 3. UConn 37
- 4. Massachusetts 35
- 5. Maine 33
- T6 Boston University and Northeastern 32
- 8. Merrimack 29
- 9. New Hampshire 26
- 10. UMass Lowell 25
- 11. Vermont 21