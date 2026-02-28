Maine Hockey Blanks Northeastern 4-0 in Portland

Maine Hockey Blanks Northeastern 4-0 in Portland

February 27, 2026 Photo Dale Jellison

The Maine Hockey Team shutout Northeastern 4-0 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Friday, February 27th

Owen Fowler put Maine up 1-0 with 8:44 left to play in the 1st Period, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Sully Scholle.

Fowler lit the lamp again with 6:56 in the 2nd Period, scoring an unassisted short-handed goal.

Maine then scored 2 power play goals in the 2nd Period. Brandon Holt scored with 8:42 left to play, assisted by Miguel Marques and Josh Nadeau and then Josh Nadeau scored with 7:22 left, assisted by Marques and goalie Mathis Rousseau.

Maine was 2-5 on the power play, while Northeastern was 0-4.

Maine outshot Northeastern 46-25.

Mathis Rousseau had 25 saves in net for the Black Bears.

Maine is now 17-12-3 overall and 11-10-1 in Hockey East. Northeastern is 15-16-1 overall and 10-12-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday, February 28th at 7 p.m. in Lowell, Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast on 95.7 WWMJ. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Maine ends the regular season at Vermont on Saturday, March 7th at 7 p.m.

Hockey East Standings as of Saturday, February 28th

  • 1. Providence 48
  • 2. Boston College 39
  • 3. UConn 37
  • 4. Massachusetts 35
  • 5. Maine 33
  • T6 Boston University and Northeastern 32
  • 8. Merrimack 29
  • 9. New Hampshire 26
  • 10. UMass Lowell 25
  • 11. Vermont 21
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

More From 92.9 The Ticket