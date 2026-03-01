The Maine Women's Hockey Team's stellar season came to an end on Saturday, February 28th, falling to UConn 6-1 in a Hockey East Quarterfinal in Connecticut.

Maine was outshot 53-21.

The Huskies scored 2 goals in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Periods and led 6-0 before Maine scored on a power play with 6:37 left to play. Isabelle Michaud scored, assisted by Mackenzie Poderwell and Lulu Rucinski.

Maine was 1-3 on the power play while UConn was 2-3. Maine allowed a short-handed goal

Kiia Lahtinen had 46 saves in goal for Maine.

Maine's season comes to an end with a 13-19-4 record.

Isabelle Michaud was Maine's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals and 8 assists for 19 points. Mackenzie Podewell was the 2nd leading scorer with 6 goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

Kiia Lahtinen ended the season playing in and starting 33 games. She finishes the season with a 2.40 goals against average and a .923 save percentage. She had 4 shutouts.