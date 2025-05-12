The Maine Black Bears concluded America East Conference play on Sunday, May 11th with a 6-2 loss to Binghamton at Mahaney Diamond.

On Sunday the game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 5th inning before the Bearcats scored 1 run in the 7th and then 3 insurance runs in the 9th inning.

Gianni Gambardella started for Maine on the mound. He went 7.0 innings allowing 7 hit and 3 runs, striking out 6 and walking 4. Sebastian Holt came on in relief and allowed 2 hits and 3 runs, all unearned striking out 2 and walking 1 in 2.0 innings.

Maine made 2 errors in the game, while Binghamton didn't make an error.

Evan Menzel went 2-4 with a double for Maine. Dean O'Neill also was 2-4. Chris Bear leading off was 1-3 with a triple. Damon Gaither had a single.

Maine is now 20-27 overall and Binghamton is 23-22.

The loss dropped Maine to 4th in America East. The Top 2 Teams receive a bye in the America East Conference Tournament that will take place in Orono, beginning on Wednesday May 21st.

The current standings are

Bryant 15-6 Binghamton 12-9 NJIT 11-10 Maine 12-12

Maine plays their final regular season games on the road Thursday-Saturday, May15-17 at UConn. They'll take on the Huskies Thursday night, May 15th at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

