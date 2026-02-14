Maine Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Duke

The Maine Baseball Team split a doubleheader with Duke on Friday, February 13th in the opening games of the 2026 season. The Black Bears lost game 1 8-3 before picking up their 1st ever win over the Blue Devils 4-3 in game 2.

In game 1 Troy Carpenter singled in the 1st inning to drive in Maine's 1st run of the 2026 season and in the 8th inning homered to right field, for Maine's 1 homer of the season. Carpenter ended the game 2-3 with  a pair of runs batted in.

Juju Stevensleading off had a double and a pair of stolen bases.

Gianni Gambardella started on the mound for Maine and went 5.0 inning allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Pierce Friedman came on in relief and pitched 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, all earned. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

In game 2 Maine scored the winning run in the top of the 9th on a balk, as Aiden Bardi came in to score from 3rd, breaking the 3-3 tie.

Maine hit 2 home runs int eh game. Juju Stevens homered to deep left in the 4th inning, with the ball traveling an estimated 415 feet. Albert De La Rosa then went back-to-back, homering  to left with the ball traveling an estimated 357 feet to give Maine a 3-2 lead at the time.

The black Bears used 5 pitchers in the 2nd game. Brennan Rumpf started and went 3.1 innings allowing 5 hits ad 3 runs, all earned in 3.1 innings. He struck out 2 and walked a pair. Owen Wheeler retired 2 batters, walking 2 and striking out 1. Marshall Loch pitched 2.0 innings allowing just 1 hit. Sebastian Holt pitched 2 innings, striking out 3 nd walking 4 while allowing 1 hit. Jack Donlin picked up the win, pitching the 9th inning and striking out the side.

Maine is now 1-1. They will play Duke in another doubleheader on Saturday, February 14th with game times at 1 and 4 p.m.

