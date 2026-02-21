The Maine Black Bears beat High Point University in High Point North Carolina 7-5 to open their 4-game series on Friday, February 20th.

Trailing 1-0 Maine scored all of their 7 runs in the top of the 6th inning.

After scoring a run on a throwing error, Brody Rasmus singled, driving in 2 runs. Hunter St. Denis singled driving in a run. Nic Pepe singled in a run and Shane Andrus singled driving in a run.

Albert De La Rosa, Brody Rasmussen, Hunter St. Denis and Shane Andrus all had 2 hits. Andrus had a double to go along with his single. The Black Bears had 10 hits in the game.

On the mound Gianni Gambardella evened his record at 1-1 picking up the win. He went 5.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, walking and striking out 1. Marshall Loch didn't retire a batter, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 2. Owen Wheeler retired the final 2 batters in the 6th inning, walking 1.Jack Donlin pitched the 7th and 8th inning, striking out 3. Sebastian Holt picked up his 1st save of the season, pitching a scoreless 9th inning, walking and striking out 1.

Maine is now 2-3, while High Point is also 2-3.

Maine will play a doubleheader on Saturday, February 21st with games at noon and 4 p.m. and then conclude the weekend series on Sunday, February 22 with a game at 1 p.m. The Sunday game will be broadcast on ESPN+.