The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Merrimack 2-0 in the last game of the regular season on Thursday afternoon, February 19th in North Andover Massachusetts.

Sophomore Kiia Lahtinen stopped 29 shots for her 5th career shutout and 3rd this season. She ends the regular season with a .923 save percentage and has allowed ust 2.36 goals

Maine scored both of their goals in the 2nd Period.

The 1st goal came off of the stick or Haley Ryan, assisted by Danielle Brunette and Paige Fong with 2:58 gone

The 2nd goal was scored by Sade Sandilands, assisted by Isabelle Michaud with 4 minutes left to play in the 2nd Period.

Maine outshot Merrimack 42-29.

The Black Bears were 0-3 on the power play, with Merrimack 0-2.

Maine ends the regular season with a 12-18-4 overall mark and a 8-12-4 Hockey East Conference record.

The Black ears are currently in 6th place in Hockey East with 30 points. Vermont has 28 points and in 7th place and Providence and Boston University each had 25 points. All 3 teams, Vermont, Providence and Boston University still have 2 games remaining.

All 10 teams make the Hockey East Playoffs. The 7th and 10th team will meet and the 8th and 9th team will meet in prelims, before the Quarterfinals begin.