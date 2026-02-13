The 1-4 Maine Softball Team will play North Dakota State twice and Stetson three times in the Hatter Classic, Friday, February 13-15 in Deland, Florida.

Maine is 1-4 after playing in the Heart of Georgia Classic February 6-8th.

The Black Bears were no-hit in their opening game of the season, losing to Evansville 4-1 in the morning of February 6th.

Maine then lost 3-2 to North Carolina A&T 3-2 on Friday afternoon. Ava Zettlemoyer took the loss, but she allowed just 5 hits, and 3 earned run. She struck out 7 and walked 4.

On Saturday morning, February 7th, Maine beat North Carolina A&T 10-2 for their 1st win of the season. In that game, the Maine bats came alive banging out 12 hits. Alli Goetz the designated hitter was 3-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Keira Inmnan hit Maine's 1st home run of the season and was 1-2. Madison Hand was 1-3 with a double and drove in 3 runs.

In the circle, Alysen Rieth pitched a 5 inning complete game allowing 5 hits and 1 earned run. She struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter. Rieth evened her record at 1-1.

Saturday night, Maine lost to Mercer 8-7 in 8 innings. Maine was up 5-4 before Mercer scored in the bottom of the 7th inning to tie the score. In the 8th inning the Black Bears took a 7-5 lead before Mercer scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th for the win.

Inman hit her 2nd homer o the season. Anna Carlson leading of was 2-5 with a double. Eviana Robles, the shortstop was 2-4 with a double and a pair of runs batted in.

In the circle, Hannah Hipwell started for the Black Bears and went 4.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, all earned. She struck out 2 and walked 4. Kyla Brogan took the loss, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, 3 earned in 2.2 innings. She struck out 1 and walked 2.

On Sunday, February 8th Maine lost to Evansville 6-2.

Anna Carlson and Fransesca Guerrera each had 2 hits for the Black Bears with each banging out a double. Guerrera drove in the 2 runs for Maine.

Hannah Hipswell started in the circle for Maine and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, in 1 inning. She walked 1 and didn't strike out a batter. Alysen Rieth pitched 3 innings and allowed 2 hits and 3 runs, 1 earned. She struck out 4 and walked 5. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the final 2 innings allowing 1 hits and 1 run, which was earned. She struck out 1 and walked 3.

Thru 5 games Keira Inman is leading Maine's hitters with a .333 batting average. he leads the team with 2 homers. Anna Carlson is batting .316 and lead the team with 6 hits. Francesca Guerrera and Madison Hand each have 3 runs batted in.

In the circle Alysen Rieth leads the team with a 2.50 earned run average. She and Ava Zettlemoyer are tied for the team lead with 8 strike outs.