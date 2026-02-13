The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to UMBC 78-62 at The Pit on Thursday, February 12th.

Maine trailed 37-24 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by TJ Biel with 23 points. Bashir N'Galang had 10 points.

Maine shot 37.3 percent from the field, and were 7-22 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 17-25 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 43-29. The Black Bears turned over the ball 10 times, while forcing the Retrievers to turn the ball over 6 times.

UMBC shot 45.2 percent from the field and were 3-17 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Retrievers were 19-22 from the free throw line.

UMBC improves to 15-8 overall and are 8-2 in America East.

Maine falls to 6-20 overall and 4-7 in America East. The Black Bears will host NJIT on Saturday, February 14th at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

America East Men's Standings

1. NJIT 9-2

2. UMBC 8-2

3. Vermonth 8-3

4. UMass-Lowell 6-5

5. New Hampshire and UAlbany 4-6

7 Bryant and Maine 4-7

9. Binghamton 1-10