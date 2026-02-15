The Maine Baseball Team, after splitting a doubleheader with Duke on Friday, and picking up their 1st ever win against the Blue Devils, dropped both games of a doubleheader on Saturday, losing 3-0 and 7-1

Game 1

Maine's batters managed just 2 hits, with Jack Quigley and Nic Pepe each having a double.

Jason Krieger started out the mound for Maine and took the loss, going 5.0 innings allowing 3 runs, all earned. He struck out 5 and walked 2, giving up 5 hits. Rex Hauser pitched the 6th inning He didn't allow a hit, and didn't strike out or walk a batter.

Game 2

Maine was outhit 7-5.

Brody Rasmussen had a pair of hits for Maine, including a double. Nic Pepe, Hunter St. Denis, and Troy Carpenter each singled.

Maine's lone run came in the 2nd inning, on a ground out by Will Barter, scoring Troy Carpenter.

Thomas Stabley took the loss pitching 3.2 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, walking 5. He didn't strike out a batter and committed a balk.

Owen Wheeler retired the only batter he faced. Tommy Martin pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He struck out and walked 2. Jack Donlin pitched the final inning, allowing 1 hits, striking out and walking 1. He threw a wild pitch.

The Black Bears are 1-3. They will play 4 games at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, next weekend. They play Friday the 20th at 4 p.m. , a doubleheader on the 21st with games at Noon and 4 p.m. and wrap up the series on Sunday, February 22nd at 1 p.m. The Friday 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. games will be broadcast on ESP+

