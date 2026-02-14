Maine Hockey Falls to UConn 2-0

Photo Main Athletics

The Maine Men's Hockey Team fell to UConn 2-0 on Friday, February 13th at the Alfond Arena.

The Black Bears outshot the Huskies 32-20 but couldn't solve UConn's defense and Tyler Muszelik in goal.

UConn scored the game-winner with 1:03 left to play in the 1st Period and added an insurance goal with 9:23 gone in the 3rd Period.

Maine was 0-5 on the power play while UConn was also 0-5.

Mathis Rousseau was in goal for Maine.

UConn is now 17-7-3 overall and 11-5-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 14-12-2 overall and 8-10-0 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams play against on Saturday night, February 21st, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.  You can hear the game on I-95, WWMJ 95.7 with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney with the call of the game beginning with the pregame at 6:30 p.m.

NOTE - The game is on 95.7 I-95 because 92.9 The Ticket will be airing High School Tourney Basketball action.

Hockey East Men's Standings

  • 1. Providence  - 39 points, 13-4-1
  • 2. UConn - 34 points 11-5-1
  • 3. Boston College - 31 points, 10-7-0
  • 4. Massachusetts 29 points, 10-8-0
  • 5. Boston University 26 points 9-11-0
  • 5. Merrimack - 26 points 8-9-1
  • 5. Northeastern - 26 points, 8-10-0
  • 8. Maine - 23 - points, 8-10-0
  • 9. UMass Lowell - 22 points, 7-12-0
  • 10. Vermont - 21 points, 7-11-0
  • 11. New Hampshire - 20 point, 6-10-0
