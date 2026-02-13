The Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 4th straight game, beating the UMBC Retrievers 56-55 on the road, Thursday February 12th.

Katie Moyes/Maine Athletics Katie Moyes/Maine Athletics loading...

Sarah Talon hit 2 free throws with 2 seconds left to give Maine a 4 point lead, and withstood a 3-pointer by UMBC with 1 second left for the win.

Katie Moyes/Maine Athletics Katie Moyes/Maine Athletics loading...

Maine led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine 42-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith had a game-high 25 points, with 23 of them coming in the 2nd half. She had another double-double, ripping down 13 rebounds.

Asta Blauenfeldt had 9 points for Maine. She and Lala Woods played 40 of the 48 minutes.

Maine shot 38.8 percent from the field. They were 7-18 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-15 from the free throw line.

The Black Bears were outrebounded 44-29. Maine turned the ball over 11 times while forcing 14 UMBC turnovers.

UMBC had 4 players with 12 points.

The Retrievers shot 39.0 percent from the field and were 2-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 7-13 from the free throw line.

UMBC is 11-12 overall and 6-5 in America East.

Maine is now 14-11 overall and 9-3 in America East. Maine is at NJIT on Saturday, February 14th at 12 noon. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

America East Women's Basketball Standings

1. Vermont 10-2

2. Binghamton 9-3

3. Maine 9-3

4. Bryant 7-5

5. UMBC 6-5

6. NJIT 6-6

7. UAlbany and New Hampshire 2-9

9. UMass-Lowell 1-11