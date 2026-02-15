The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to NJIT on Saturday afternoon, February 14th, 63-42, snapping their 4-game winning streak.

Adrianna Smith paced the Black Bears with her 14th double-double of the season and 52nd of her career. She finished the game with 24 points while ripping down 15 rebounds.

Lala Smith had 8 points for Maine.

The Black Bears had a tough time shooting on Saturday. They shot just 23.1 percent from the field and were just 2-21 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were a near-perfect 10-11 from the free throw line.

NJIT outrebounded Maine, 46-39. Maine did a good job of taking care of the ball, turning it over just 7 times, while forcing 11 Highlander's turnovers.

NJIT shot 42.1 percent from the field, and were 9-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Highlanders were 6-9 from the free throw line.

NJIT is now 16-10 overall and 7-6 in America East.

Maine is 14-12 overall and 9-4 in America East. The Black Bears will play host to New Hampshire on Saturday, February 21st at 1 p.m. Fans going to The Pit are encouraged to wear pink as that game is the annual Play4Kay Pink Game. If you can't make it to The Pit, the game will be live-streamed on ESPN+