Black Bears Field Hockey Beats UC Davis 2-0

The Maine Black Bears beat UC Davis 2-0 in an American East Conference Field Hockey Game at the University of Maine, on Friday, September 15th.

The game was scoreless after 3 periods.

Then 5:52 later, with just 4:07 left in the game, Mackesy scored her 2nd goal of the game, and 8th of the season. Tereza Holubcova picked up her 2nd assist of the game.

Maine outshout UC Davis 16-4, with 11 shots on goal compared to UC Davis' 1.

Mallory Drayer played the entire game in goal for Maine, picking up the shutout with 1 save.

Sarah Lopez was in goal for UC Davis, and had 8 saves.

Maine improves to 3-4 on the season. and are 1-0 in America East. They will play Stanford on Sunday, September 17th at 12 noon, in an America East conference game. Fans are encouraged to wear Blue, as there will be a Blue Out!