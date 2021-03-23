Black Bears’ Football Cracks Top-25 After 2nd-Straight Win

Following Saturday's 35-19 win at Stony Brook, Maine football finds themselves a far cry from just two and a half weeks ago when they opened the season by getting shutout 37-0 at Delaware.

Now, after another 5-TD performance from QB Joe Fagnano and a second-straight 3-TD receiving effort from Old Town's Andre Miller, the Black Bears head into their bye ranked #25 in the STATS FCS national poll.

Maine is currently third in the CAA North Division, trailing only Delaware and Rhode Island who are 2-0.

Head coach Nick Charlton joined The Drive on Tuesday for his weekly appearance and talked about the growth he's seen from his team over the last two weeks.