The Maine Men's Basketball Team picked up their 1st win at home against the Vermont Catamounts since 2013 on Thursday night, February 5th, winning 76-70

Maine was up 38-24 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by TJ Biel and Mekhi Gray who each had 17 points.

Maine shot a sizzling 57.8 percent from the field, going 26-45. They were 10-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. Free throws continue to be a problem for the Black Bears, as they were just 14-23 from the free throw line.

Vermont had 3 players in double figures and were led by TJ Hurley with 27 points.

The Catamounts shot 44.2 percent from the field and were 10-29 from beyond the 3-point arc. Vermont was 14-21 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 34-25. Maine won the turnover battle, turning over the ball 11 times while forcing 14 Vermont turnovers.

Vermont is now 14-10 overall and 6-3 in America East.

Maine is now 6-18 overall and 4-5 in America East. The Black Bears will travel down to Bryant to play the Bulldogs on Saturday, February 7th at 4 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game starting with the pregame at 3:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

America East Men's Basketball Standings as of February 6, 2026

1 UMBC and NJIT 7-2

3. Vermont 4-4

4. New Hampshire 4-4

5. Maine, UAlbany, New Hampshire 4-5

8 Bryant 3-6

9. Binghamton 1-8

