The Maine Baseball Team was nipped by UMBC 3-2 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono on Friday afternoon, April 24th.

UMBC scored 2 runs in the top of the 1st and another run in the top of the 3rd inning. Maine answered with a run in the bottom of the 5th with Shane Andrus' 4th homer of the season. Maine threatened in the bottom of the 9th, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly and had runners on 2nd and 3rd, with 1 out, but couldn't plate the tying run.

Jason Krieger took the loss for Maine and is 2-5 on the season. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 4. Pierce Friedman came on in relief and shutdown UMBC pitching 4 innings of 1-hit baseball, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Nic Pepe had 2 hits for Maine. Brody Rasmussen had a double. Albert De La Rossa had a single and Chris Bear singled.

Maine is now 12-25 overall while UMBC is 20-16. The 2 teams will conclude the weekend series with a game Saturday, April 25th at 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 26th at 12 noon.

America East Baseball Standings.

Binghamton 12-3

UMBC 8-5

Maine 7-6

Bryant 8-8

UAlbany 6-7

UMass-Lowell 6-10

NJIT 4-12