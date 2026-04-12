The Maine Baseball Team played 2 games on Sunday, April 12th, beating Merrimack 10-4 for their 4th consecutive win, before losing to Northeastern 13-5 in their 2nd game.

Game 1 10-4 Win Over Merrimack

JuJu Stevens hit his 9th homer of the season, going 3-4 and driving in a run. Shane Andrus hit a grand slam in the 1st inning, and finished the day 1-4, with 4 runs batted in. It was Andrus' 2nd homer of the season.

Hunter St. Denis was 3-5 with 3 runs batted in. Brody Rasmussen was 3-4 with a double.

The Black Bears had 12 hits.

Quinn Murphy and Troy Carpenter each singled.

On the mound Gianni Gambardella picked up the win, improving to 4-3 on the season. He went 6.0 innings, allowing just 2 hits, holding Merrimack scoreless. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Tommy Martin pitched 2 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. Jack Donlin retired 2 batters in the 9th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 3. Brennan Rumpf retired the final batter, striking him out.

Game 2 13-5 loss to Northeastern

Northeastern outhit Maine 17-8.

Christopher Mondesir was 3-4 with a solo home run and a double. It was his 1st homer of the season. Noland DeAndrade was 2-4, driving in 3 runs. He hit a 2-run home run in the 3rd inning, his 1st of the season, and had a double. Nic Pepe had a double.

Qunn Murphy and Hunter St. Denis each singled.

On the mound Vaun Larisa went 4.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Thomas Stabley took the loss, and is 0-2. He pitched 2.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, striking out 1. Sebastian Holt pitched the 7th inning allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. Owen Wheeler pitched the 8th inning, walking 3 and striking out 1.

Maine is now 9-23. They will play at NJIT April 17-19 in America East conference action.