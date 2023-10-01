Black Bears Score Twice in 2nd Half to Tie UMBC 2-2 to Remain Undefeated

The University of Maryland Baltimore College (UMBC) Retrievers jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Sunday, October 1st. But the Black Bears scored twice in the 2nd Half, to tie the game and remain undefeated.

UMBC led 1-0 on Natasha Munro's 3rd goal of the season, coming with 25:04 gone in the 1st Half. She was assisted by Payton Schenning.

With 7:13 left in the 1st Half, UMBC scored again, as Meghan McKye scored her 5th of the season, assisted by Esther Juretzka.

UMBC led 2-0 at the Half.

Dorieann Fahey brought Maine to within 1 goal, scoring with 12:24 gone in the 2nd Half, assisted by Lara Kirby. The goal was Fahey's 2nd of the season.

With 7:52 left in regulation, Kristina Kelly scored heir 2nd of the season, on a corner kick to knot the score.

Kira Kutzinski was in goal for the Black Bears, and had 4 saves.

Maine is now 7-0-4 overall, and 2-0-1 in America East. UMBC is now 3-9-2 overall and 0-2-2 in America East. The Black Bears will travel to play the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Sunday, October 8th at 1 p.m.