Black Bears Shut Out by Warriors 2-0 [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Black Bears Hockey Team was shutout by the Merrimack Warriors 2-0 on Saturday night, November 13th at the Alfond Arena in Orono. The 2 teams split the weekend series.

Ben Brar scored the 1st goal for Merrimack at the 10:01 mark in the 1st Period, assisted by Max Newton and Steven Jandric.

The lone other goal was scored by Christian Felton with 15:49 elapsed in the 2nd Period, assisted by Liam Walsh and Filip Forsmark.

Maine was outshot by Merrimack 28-18

Merrimack was 0-4 on the power play, and managed 2 shots on the power play. UMaine was 0-3 on the power play and had 3 shots on the power play.

Zachary Borgiel was in goal for Merrimack and Matthew Thiessen was in net for UMaine.

Maine is now 1-8-1 overall and 1-5-0 in Hockey East. Merrimack is 5-7-0 overall and 3-6-0 in Hockey East.

Maine returns to the ice on Thursday and Friday November 18th and 19th in Chestnut Hill when they play the Boston College Eagles. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m.

Check out photos from the game