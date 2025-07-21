Maine Women’s Soccer Team Kicks Off the Season on August 17
The Maine Women's Soccer Team kicks off the season on Sunday August 17th.
The Black Bears come off of a 13-2-3 2024 campaign, that saw them win the America East Tournament, before falling to Wisconsin 3-1 in Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. Maine was 7-0-1 in the America East Conference.
2025 Schedule
- Sunday, August 17 vs. Rhode Island 12 noon
- Sunday, August 24 vs. Boston University 12 noon
- Thursday, August 28 at Merrimack 4 p.m.
- Sunday, August 31 at Army 11 a.m.
- Sunday, September 14 at UConn 1 p.m.
- Sunday, September 21 at University of Albany TBD
- Thursday, October 2 vs. Bryant 6 p.m.
- Sunday, October 5 at Binghamton 12 noon
- Sunday, October 12 vs. Vermont 12 noon
- Thursday, October 16 at UMass Lowell 6 p.m.
- Sunday, October 19 vs. UMBC 12 noon
- Saturday, October 25 at NJIT 6 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31 vs. New Hampshire 6 p.m.
Maine is slated to start the season on the field that they've been playing on, but the new soccer field, the New Balance Soccer Complex should be ready in October!
The 2025 Maine Soccer Team will feature 8 team members from Maine! They include
- Abbey Thornton - Junior, Windham
- Teagan Atherly - Freshman, Bangor
- Stella Jarvais - Freshman, Windham
- Britta Denny - Freshman, Camden Hills
- Charlotte Belanger - Freshman, Thornton Academy
- Jordan Wolf - Senior, Falmouth
- Olivia Scott - Sophomore, Bangor
- Madison Michaud - Senior - Gorham
