The Maine Baseball Team dropped their home opener, losing to Bryant 4-3 on Thursday afternoon, April 2nd at Mahaney Diamond.

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Jason Krieger started on the hill for the Black Bears and went 8.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, both earned. He struck out 6 and walked 2. He retired the 1st 14 batters he faced, until Bryant scored a pair of runs with 2 out in the 5th inning to tie the score.

Pierce Friedman took the loss, pitching the 9th inning and allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, both earned, striking out 2 and walking 1.

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Nic Pepe started Maine's scoring, hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 1st inning.

With 2 out in the bottom of the 1st inning, Hunter St. Denis singled to center scoring Shane Andrus who had reached on a fielders choice to give Maine an early 2-0 lead.

With the score tied at 2-2, Maine took the lead in the bottom of the 8th inning. Nic Pepe walked and then Jack Quigley pinch-ran for him. Quigley stole 2nd and then was balked to 3rd base. Troy Carpenter singled, scoring Quigley to give Maine a 3-2 lead

Maine is now 5-22 overall and 3-4 in America East. Bryant is 17-10. The 2 teams will play on Friday afternoon, April 3rd at 2 p.m. at Mahaney Diamond.