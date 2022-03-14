Black Bears to Play BC Eagles Thursday March 17 at 7 p.m. in NIT

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team won't have to travel far for their NIT Championship 1st Round game, as they will play the Boston College Eagles, on Thursday night, March 17th at 7 p.m. in Chestnut Hills.

The winner of the Maine-BC game will play the winner of the Rhode Island-Quinnipiac game that takes place on Friday, March 18th at 6 p.m.

BC finished the regular season with a 19-11 record. They were 9-8 in the ACC North and 13-3 at home at the Conte Forum. They lost to #9 Florida State 63-58 in the ACC Tournament back on March 3rd in Greensboro.

Stony Brook who is leaving the America East at the end of the year and were ineligible to play in the America East Tourney are in the NIT and will play at Virginia Commonwealth on Friday March 18th at 6 p.m.