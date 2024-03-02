Maine Women’s Basketball Beat Albany 63-46 for America East Crown [PHOTOS]

In front of a loud and proud and nearly sold-out Pit, the University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Albany 63-46 on Saturday afternoon March 2nd to win the America East crown!

Albany led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine outscored the Great Danes, 19-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 28-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Maine led 42-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Maine was led by Anne Simon with 25 points and Adrianna Smith who scored her 21st double-double of the season tying a 30 year-old league record. Smith ended the game with 23 points while ripping down 11 rebounds.

Maine had 3 3-pointers in the game, 2 by Simon and 1 by Caroline Bornemann who finished with 9 points. Maine was 16-20 from the free throw line.

The Maine Football Team was behind the basket that Albany was shooting at in the 1st Half, banging on the hard-plastic in the balcony creating a deafening roar and affecting Albany's shooting as they were just 7-27 from the field. Even Coach Vachon told the Football Team that she expects them there on Friday night!

Maine is now 24-5 overall and 13-3 in America East. They will host a Quarterfinal on Friday, March 8th at 5 p.m. If you can't make it to The Pit, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame with Don Shields starting at 5:30 p.m.

Check out some of the photos from the game!

