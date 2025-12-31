The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat the UMaine Fort Kent Bengals 104-64 on Tuesday, December 30th to close out the non-conference part of their schedule.

The Black Bears led 54-32 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine was led by Logan Carey with 26 points. Ryan Mabrey had 14 points. Every Black Bear scored.

Maine shot a sizzling 60.3 percent from the field and were 14-32 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 8-14 from the free throw line.

Maine had a slight edge in rebounding 37-36. Maine turned the ball over just 13 times, while forcing 25 turnovers.

UMaine Fort Kent was led by Sam Williams with 25 points. Antonio Speed had 15 points.

The Bengals shot 38.7 percent from the field and were 9-24 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 9-14 from the free throw line.

UMaine Fort Kent is now 2-5, while the Black Bears are now 2-13.

The Black Bears open the America East portion of their schedule on Saturday, January 3rd when they host Bryant at 2 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear white at the game!