The Maine Field Hockey Team opened their 2025 season with a 2-0 loss to #8 Boston College Eagles on Friday, August 29th at UMaine.

Boston College scored the 1st goal with just 1:03 gone, on a coast by Madelieve Drion, her 1st of the season, assisted by Klara Mueffelmann.

The Eagles made it 2-0 with 9:38 gone in the 1st Quarter on a goal by Melea Weber.

From there, the Black Bear's defense tightened, and they held Boston College scoreless the rest of the game.

Boston College outshot Maine 15-3, and had an 11-2 advantage in shots-on-goal.

Maine did have the advantage in penalty corners, 9-4, but the Black Bears were not able to convert any into goals.

Rozarie Mrazova had 8 saves in the goalie box for the Black Bears, while Carine Van Wiechen and Charlotte Karamer, each playing a half, had 1 save each.

Boston College is now 1-0 while Maine is 0-1. The Black Bears will host Indiana University on Monday, September 1st at 11 a.m. If you are unable to attend, but want to watch the game, it will be broadcast on ESPN+