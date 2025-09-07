The Maine Black Bears Football Team dropped their conference opener 28-27 to William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia on Saturday night, September 7th in a game that was delayed due to weather.

Maine led 7-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter, with Sincere Baines scoring on a 1 yard pass from Carter Peevy, with 2:15 left.

The Black Bears led 17-7 at the end of the 1st Half.

Carter Peevy scored on a 45 yard run, on a 4th and 1 yard play and Samuel Tremblay kicked a 27 yard field goal for Maine's scores.

Maine led 24-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Black Bear's touchdown came on a Carter Peevy 2 yard pass to Scott Woods.

Maine's Samuel Tremblay kicked a 22 yard field goal for the Black Bear's score in the 4th Quarter.

Maine had an opportunity to tie or win the game, but William & Mary intercepted a Peevy pass with 2:28 left to play.

Maine led William & Mary in rushing 226-124. The Tribe out-passed Maine 129-97 yards. Maine outgained William & Mary 323 yards - 253 yards

The Black Bears were penalized 8 times for 70 yards, while William & Mary was flagged 3 times for 47 yards.

Maine was 5-15 in 3rd down conversions and 3-3 when going for it on 4th down.

Carter Peevy was 13-27 for 97 yards passing, with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He was Maine's leading rusher with 111 yards on 12 carries. Sincere Baines carried the ball 17 times netting 87 yards.

Scott Woods was Maine's leading receiver catching the ball 6 times for 48 yards.

Defensively Christian Thomas was Maine's leading tackler, with 5 solo tackles and 8 assists.

The Black Bears are now 0-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Maine will play their home opener on Saturday, September 13th at 6 p.m. at Morse Field at the Harold Alfond Sports Stadium. The game will be broadcast on I-95 (95.7) with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy calling the game, with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.