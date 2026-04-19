The Maine Softball Team won the weekend series after beating the Binghamton Bearcats 11-7 Sunday morning, April 19th. The game had been moved up to a early morning start to avoid the rain.

The Black Bears scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 2nd to lead 5-2 and then 2 more runs in the bottom of the 3rd to lead 8-3. But Binghamton scored a run in the 4th inning and 2 runs in the 5th inning to cut the lead to 8-7. But the Black Bears scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning for the win.

Morgan Pool hit her 1st homer of the season of the season in the th inning and was 2-2 with a run batted in.

Madison Hand was 2-4, with her 3rd double of the season and 1st triple, driving in 5 runs on the morning.

Neve Adams had a double and drove in 2 runs. Eviana Robles was 2-3 with her team-leading 9th double. Francesca Guerrera, Kaelyn Larkin, and Keira Inman each had a single.

Hannah Hipwell started in the circle and went 1.0 inning allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Alysen Rieth pitched 3.2 innings allowoing 5 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 4. Rieth improved her record to 6-12 on the seasson. Ava Zettlemoyer retired the final out, striking out 1, walking 1 and hitting a batter.

Maine is now 12-28 and Binghamton is 13-22

The Black Bears will open a 3-game series at Bryant on April 25th.

America East Standings

Bryant 13-4

Binghamton 12-5

UMass Lowell 9-5

UAlbany 8-6

Maine 6-8