The Maine Baseball Team split a doubleheader at the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday, April 18th, losing game 1 6-3 before winning the 2nd game by a score of 4-2.

Game 1

Maine took an early lead 1-0 in the top of the 2nd inning, when Jack Quigley's infield ground out scored Chris Bear.

But NJIT scored 5 unanswered runs, before the Black Bears scored 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

In the 7th, Troy Carpenter singled scoring Nolan DeAndrade and then Hunter St. Denis singled scoring Carpenter.

Gianni Gambardella took the loss for Maine and is now 4-4 on the season. He pitched 5.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, 5 earned. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Owen Wheeler retired the final 2 batters, striking out 1.

Game 2

In game 2, Maine took advantage of 3 home runs, and outhit NJIT 11-8 in the 4-2 run.

In the 3rd inning Nic Pepe hit his 3rd homer of the season, a 2-run shot to give Maine a 2-0 lead.

In the 4th inning, Shane Andrus hit a solo homer, his 3rd of the season to give Maine a 3-1 lead.

In the 8th inning, Jack Quigley hit his 1st homer of the season, a solo shot to give Maine a 4-2 lead.

Vaun Larisa started on the mound for the Black Bears and went 6.0 innings, improving his record to 1-3. He allowed 6 hits and 2 runs, both earned, striking out 4. He didn't allow a walk. Brennan Lumpf closed out the game, earning his 1st save, striking out 4 and walking 1, while allowing 2 hits in 3 scoreless innings.

Maine is now 11-24 overall and NJIT is 13-21 overall.

America East Standing

Binghamton 12-3

Maine 7-4

UMBC 6-5

Bryant 7-8

UMass Lowell 6-8

Albany 5-7

NJIT 4-11

Maine will play a non-conference game at Boston College on Tuesday, April 21st at 3 p.m. The will then host UMBC in a 3-game series starting on Friday, April 24th at 3 p.m.