Black Bears Win 1st Game of the Season Beating UMPI 111-59 in Home Opener

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat the UMPI Owls 111-59 in The Pit on Wednesday, November 8th. It was the Black Bear's 1st win of the season and their home opener.

The Black Bears led 53-34 at the end of the 1st Half, and outscored the Owls 58-25 in the 2nd Half.

13 Black Bears scored, with 5 in double-figures. They were led by Logan Casey and Kellen Tynes with 18 points each. Milos Nenadic had 16 points and AJ Lopez finished with 14 points. Peter Filipovity had 12 points.

The Black Bears shot 61.5 percent from the field, going 48-78. They were 5-22 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 10-16 from the free throw line.

UMPI was led by Dany Harris with 14 points and David Ellington with 12 points. The Owls shot 30.4 percent from the field, going 21-69. They were 2-17 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 15-21 from the free throw line.

The Black Bears dominated the boards, outrebounding UMPI 54-32.

UMaine is now 1-1. They host Merrimack College this Sunday, November 12th at 4 p.m. in The Pit. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 3:30 p.m.