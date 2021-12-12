Black Bears Win 2nd Game of the Season – Defeat Union 4-3

The Maine Black Bears defeated the Union Dutchmen on Saturday evening, December 11th, winning 4-3 at the Alfond Arena. The Black Bears are now off until December 31st.

Maine outshot Union 42-30

Union took an early 1-0 lead with a goal just 3:22 into the game. Chaz Smedsrud found the back of the net, assisted by Ryan Sidorski and Caden Villegas.

Maine answered with 6:43 elapsed in the 1st Period, when Keenan Suthers scored, assisted by Tristan Poissant and Jakub Sirota.

Maine made it 2-1 when they scored on a Power Play! It was the first time in 7 games that the Black Bears had score on a Power Play! Ben Poisson scored, assisted by Donavan Villeneuve-Houle and Lynden Breen.

It was 2-1 Maine at the end of the 1st Period.

With just 2:05 gone in the 2nd Period Nolan Renwick scored for the Black Bears to make the score 3-1. He was assisted by Jakub Sirota and David Brazeale

Going into the 3rd Period Maine was up 3-1. Union made it 3-2 when Caden Villegas scored, unassisted with 1:38 elapsded

The Dutchmen tied the game with 12:38 remaining, when Matt Allen scored, assisted by Villegas and Smedsrud.

But Maine scored the winning goal just 2:03 later when Keenan Suthers scored his 2nd of the night, assisted by Dawson Bruneski and Nolan Renwick.

Maine killed off a 5 minute major penalty with 5:32 left in the game, after Villeneuve-Houle was given a 5 minute penalty and game misconduct for elbowing.

Maine was 1-2 on the Power Play with 5 shots on goal. Union was 0-2 on the Power Play.

Victor Osman had 27 saves in net for Maine while Connor Murphy turned away 38 shots for Union

Maine is now 2-11-4 overall and 1-8-2 in Hockey East.

They next play on Friday evening December 31st at 5 p.m. at Penn State