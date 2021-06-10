Bob Nightengale on MLB’s Latest Cheating Scandal

If you're like me than you had never heard of "Spider Tack" before about 72 hours ago. Now, it's at the center of baseball's latest controversy as the league attempts to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances to gain a competitive advantage.

Sure, it's something that has gone on since the game's invention. The problem is now that virtually every guy that toes the rubber in a big league game can throw the ball 95-100mph which has led to a drastic dip in offensive production, turning many fans off from the game's product.

In the analytically driven world baseball lives in, the tracking of spin rate and other metrics that are fairly recent to the sport have played into the reckoning we're now witnessing.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who has covered MLB since 1986, joined The Drive on Wednesday to talk about this latest issue.